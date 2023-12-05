12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 40% Off Home

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% Off Home.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 40% Off Home including items for the kitchen, living room, bedroom, office and every other cozy space.

There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Up to 40% Off Home

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts on home decor that you’ll love.

Food Storage and Serveware

Whether you’re hosting the family for a party, storing your favorite tea or holding leftovers for the next day, keep everything looking good with Disney-themed products.

Throws and Candles

Make your space extra cozy with a Disney throw blanket, flameless candle, or candle holder.

Aprons, Tools, and Cookie Jars

Bake up something awesome to share with your fellow Disney fans. Bonus points if you use Disney-themed tools while you’re at it.

Miscellaneous Magic

Your home could use an extra touch of Disney and these delightful products will do the trick!

Figurine Fun

Show off your fandom with colorful figurines from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Indiana Jones stories!

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!