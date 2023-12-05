12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 40% Off Home

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% Off Home.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 40% Off Home including items for the kitchen, living room, bedroom, office and every other cozy space.
- There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!
Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!
12 Days of Magical Deals
Up to 40% Off Home
shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts on home decor that you’ll love.
Food Storage and Serveware
Whether you’re hosting the family for a party, storing your favorite tea or holding leftovers for the next day, keep everything looking good with Disney-themed products.Mickey Mouse and Friends Tea Storage Container Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Storage Container Set Oogie Boogie Roulette Serving Dish – The Nightmare Before Christmas Encanto Serving Bowl
Throws and Candles
Make your space extra cozy with a Disney throw blanket, flameless candle, or candle holder.Encanto Flameless Candle with Base The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket Groot and Rocket Fleece Throw – Guardians of the Galaxy The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film
Aprons, Tools, and Cookie Jars
Bake up something awesome to share with your fellow Disney fans. Bonus points if you use Disney-themed tools while you’re at it.Kermit the Frog Cookie Jar – The Muppets Mickey Mouse and Friends Whisk Mickey Mouse and Friends Cutting Board Coco Apron for Adults Mickey Mouse Coffee Press
Miscellaneous Magic
Your home could use an extra touch of Disney and these delightful products will do the trick!The Nightmare Before Christmas Light-Up Wreath – 30th Anniversary Mickey Mouse and Friends Tidbit Plates with Caddy Set Bruno Wooden Plate – Encanto Mayor Bud Vase – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Figurine Fun
Show off your fandom with colorful figurines from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Indiana Jones stories!Castle of Magical Dreams Figure – Hong Kong Disneyland – Disney100 Ewoks Collectible Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Casa Madrigal Light-Up Figure – Encanto Hulk Figure – Marvel Comics Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll
Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
