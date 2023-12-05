12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 40% Off Home

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% Off Home.

 

What’s Happening:

  • ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 40% Off Home including items for the kitchen, living room, bedroom, office and every other cozy space.
  • There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
  • There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Up to 40% Off Home

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts on home decor that you’ll love.

Food Storage and Serveware

Whether you’re hosting the family for a party, storing your favorite tea or holding leftovers for the next day, keep everything looking good with Disney-themed products.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Tea Storage Container

Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Storage Container Set

Oogie Boogie Roulette Serving Dish – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Encanto Serving Bowl

Throws and Candles

Make your space extra cozy with a Disney throw blanket, flameless candle, or candle holder.

Encanto Flameless Candle with Base

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o&#39;-Lantern Votive Candle Holder

Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket

Groot and Rocket Fleece Throw – Guardians of the Galaxy

The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film

Aprons, Tools, and Cookie Jars

Bake up something awesome to share with your fellow Disney fans. Bonus points if you use Disney-themed tools while you’re at it.

Kermit the Frog Cookie Jar – The Muppets

Mickey Mouse and Friends Whisk

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cutting Board

Coco Apron for Adults

Mickey Mouse Coffee Press

Miscellaneous Magic

Your home could use an extra touch of Disney and these delightful products will do the trick!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light-Up Wreath – 30th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Tidbit Plates with Caddy Set

Bruno Wooden Plate – Encanto

Mayor Bud Vase – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Figurine Fun

Show off your fandom with colorful figurines from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Indiana Jones stories!

Castle of Magical Dreams Figure – Hong Kong Disneyland – Disney100

Ewoks Collectible Figure – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Casa Madrigal Light-Up Figure – Encanto

Hulk Figure – Marvel Comics

Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

