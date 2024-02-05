Go Webs Go! Spidey and His Amazing Friends Collection Swings into shopDisney

“They’re your friendly neighborhood Spiders and their teamwork couldn’t be tighter!” We’re talking about Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the team made up of Spider-Man (aka Spidey), Miles Morales (aka Spin), and Gwen Stacy (aka Ghost-Spider). The intrepid trio of web slingers has swung over to shopDisney on a new collection of apparel and accessories designed especially for kids.

Spidey and his amazing friends “climb great heights to do what’s right” and while your kids might not have the same super powers as Spider-Man they can learn some great lessons about teamwork and being a good friend.

The Disney Junior series has proven popular with kids and their parents and now shopDisney is giving younger fans something to get excited for: merchandise!

The Spidey and His Amazing Friends Collection has apparel for girls and boys that span comfy styles like hoodies, T-shirts followed by must-have accessories such as a raincoat and awesome umbrella.

Spidey Costume Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Key pieces in the series include a uniform hoodie (like the one pictured above), that looks just like the iconic suit each Spider hero wears.

And for fans who want the ultimate matching experience, coming soon is a round backpack with Spider-Man’s mask on the front will have kids eager to get to school…to show off their new swag!

Links to the individual items can be found below.

