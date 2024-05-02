Folks, as much fun as it will be to explore the various planets in the Star Wars galaxy this May the 4th (even if it's just from your couch), it’s equally important for you to stay properly hydrated! Fortunately, Tervis has a range of Star Wars themed products including water bottles, tumblers, and cups to hold your favorite beverages meaning essential liquids are always within reach.

What’s Happening:

In the past decade, Star Wars Day fun has gone from insider exchanges between friends to a full blown celebration of the galaxy far, far away and along with the official upgrade has come new merchandise offerings.

Among the companies spotlighting Star Wars this month is Tervis

The brand recently announced it will be unveiling new merchandise along with a website takeover in honor of Star Wars Day on May 4th. Visitors to Tervis.com will enjoy seeing products inspired by their favorite Star Wars characters, including the beloved Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and more.

Star Wars™ – Lightsaber Detail | 24 oz Wide Mouth Bottle | Tervis

Currently available for fans, Tervis has a stainless steel water bottle with a Lightsaber detail, as well as four-packs of double-walled 16-ounce tumblers.

Star Wars™ – Cubed Collection | 16 oz Tumbler 4 Pack | Tervis

But that’s not all! Tervis has produced a new Star Wars design celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Available all of 2024, the design features the eyes of Darth Maul on 20- ounce and 30-ounce Tervis Travelers®.

Star Wars™: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary | 30 oz Stainless Tumbler | Slider Lid | Tervis

And stay alert fans. The drinkware company will also unveil a second special edition design available on its website for purchase on May 4th only.

Star Wars-themed drinkware is available now directly through Tervis

What They’re Saying:

Hosana Fieber, chief executive officer of Tervis: “Tervis has proudly collaborated with Lucasfilm for over two decades. All of our Star Wars offerings have been incredibly popular, and we’re excited to celebrate May the 4th with new designs that we know fans in galaxies near and far will treasure for years to come.”

About Tervis

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee.

