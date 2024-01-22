R2-D2 and Other Beloved Icons Populate shopDisney’s Star Wars Saga Collection

Since 1977, audiences have been anxious to spend as much time as possible in the otherworldly realm of Star Wars. The story of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader have drawn fans in and now shopDisney is celebrating the film’s legacy with their Star Wars Saga Collection.

A long time ago… whether it’s through film, music, experiences or merchandise, Star Wars fans can embrace the thrills of their favorite stories and characters in a variety of ways and the latest offering comes from shopDisney.

Darth Vader Baseball Jersey for Kids – Star Wars

New fashions and accessories inspired by Star Wars have landed at the online retailer as part of a new Saga Collection.

As pictured above, one of the key pieces (Coming Soon!) in the assortment is an ear headband dedicated to the persona of R2-D2. The astromech droid helped to save the galaxy on more than one occasion, so it's fitting that he’s featured here.

The headband has white sequined ears and blue and silver striped bow that replicates his domed head. Signature details like R2’s buttons, scanner, and red eye are also featured on the bow and will perfectly compliment a wide range of cosplay outfits.

Princess Leia and Han Solo "I Know" Couples Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars – Black

Princess Leia and Han Solo "I Love You" Couples Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars – White

Other items in the series include couples Spirit Jerseys featuring Han and Leia’s “I Love You” “I Know” exchange; Chewbacca’s furry face on a girls’ T-shirt; Darth Vader apparel for women and kids; and a R2-D2 on a light up Loungefly as well as apparel for kids.

R2-D2 Loungefly Light-Up Crossbody Bag – Star Wars

The Star Wars Saga Collection is available now on shopDisney

Star Wars: A New Hope Title Crawl T-Shirt for Adults

Darth Vader Dress for Women – Star Wars

Star Wars Jogger Pants for Kids

R2-D2 Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Star Wars

Chewbacca Knotted T-Shirt for Girls – Star Wars

R2-D2 Valentine's Day Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Star Wars

Darth Vader LIGHTSABER Hilt Light-Up Water Bottle – Star Wars

