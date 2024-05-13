Stoney Clover Lane is helping fans to express their love of Disney with a magical assortment of trendy bags themed to Alice in Wonderland. Disney Store welcomes five new arrivals that are available for pre-order and will help to put the finishing touches on your summer wardrobe.

Disney and Stoney Clover Lane Alice in Wonderland !

! Whether your travels are taking you down the rabbit hole or you’re firmly grounded in reality, there’s always room for a bit of Disney charm.

The new collaboration landed at Disney Store today and combines the best of Stoney Clover Lane’s high quality carryalls with some of Wonderland’s most recognizable residents.

This collection features belt bags, pouches, and a charming handbag topped with a bow that Alice would adore while the color palettes include bright pinks, greens, blues and purples.

Alice of course is part of the patterns and she’s joined by the Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, March Hare, Caterpillar and the singing flowers.

The Stoney Clover Lane Alice in Wonderland collection is available for pre-order at Disney Store and prices range from $98.00-158.00.

and prices range from $98.00-158.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Alice in Wonderland Handbag by Stoney Clover Lane

Allover print with Alice, teacups, and unbirthday cakes

Bow features print with hearts, clubs, diamonds, and spades

Zippered compartment

Polyester

Approx. 8 1/3'' H x 9 3/4'' L x 3 1/3'' D

Alice in Wonderland Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

Allover print featuring Alice, teacups and unbirthday cakes

Zippered closure

Contrast interior lining with hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Polyester

Bag: 6'' H x 11'' L x 3'' D

Adjustable waist strap: 38 1/2''

Cheshire Cat Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – Alice in Wonderland

Jumbo belt bag

Allover print featuring Cheshire Cat, pawprints, smiles and direction signs

Zippered closure

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Polyester

Bag: 7 1/2'' H x 15 1/2'' L x 4 3/4'' D

Adjustable waist strap: 39''

Alice in Wonderland Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Large

Large pouch

Characters featured: Alice, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Flamingo, March Hare, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Polyester

8'' H x 11'' L x 5'' D

Alice in Wonderland Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Small

Small pouch

Characters featured: Alice, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and flowers

Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds

Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design

Disney x Stoney Clover Lane label inside

Polyester

5'' H x 9 1/2'' L x 2'' D

