Stoney Clover Lane is helping fans to express their love of Disney with a magical assortment of trendy bags themed to Alice in Wonderland. Disney Store welcomes five new arrivals that are available for pre-order and will help to put the finishing touches on your summer wardrobe.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Stoney Clover Lane have teamed up once again for a summertime collection that’s both whimsical and topsy turvy allowing you to venture out into the world with the cast of Alice in Wonderland!
- Whether your travels are taking you down the rabbit hole or you’re firmly grounded in reality, there’s always room for a bit of Disney charm.
- The new collaboration landed at Disney Store today and combines the best of Stoney Clover Lane’s high quality carryalls with some of Wonderland’s most recognizable residents.
- This collection features belt bags, pouches, and a charming handbag topped with a bow that Alice would adore while the color palettes include bright pinks, greens, blues and purples.
- Alice of course is part of the patterns and she’s joined by the Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, March Hare, Caterpillar and the singing flowers.
- The Stoney Clover Lane Alice in Wonderland collection is available for pre-order at Disney Store and prices range from $98.00-158.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Alice in Wonderland Handbag by Stoney Clover Lane
- Allover print with Alice, teacups, and unbirthday cakes
- Bow features print with hearts, clubs, diamonds, and spades
- Zippered compartment
- Polyester
- Approx. 8 1/3'' H x 9 3/4'' L x 3 1/3'' D
Alice in Wonderland Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane
- Allover print featuring Alice, teacups and unbirthday cakes
- Zippered closure
- Contrast interior lining with hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Polyester
- Bag: 6'' H x 11'' L x 3'' D
- Adjustable waist strap: 38 1/2''
Cheshire Cat Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – Alice in Wonderland
- Jumbo belt bag
- Allover print featuring Cheshire Cat, pawprints, smiles and direction signs
- Zippered closure
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Adjustable waist strap with seatbelt style clasp
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Polyester
- Bag: 7 1/2'' H x 15 1/2'' L x 4 3/4'' D
- Adjustable waist strap: 39''
Alice in Wonderland Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Large
- Large pouch
- Characters featured: Alice, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Flamingo, March Hare, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Polyester
- 8'' H x 11'' L x 5'' D
Alice in Wonderland Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Small
- Small pouch
- Characters featured: Alice, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and flowers
- Contrast interior print features hearts, clubs, spades and diamonds
- Metal zipper pull with debossed keyhole design
- Disney x Stoney Clover Lane label inside
- Polyester
- 5'' H x 9 1/2'' L x 2'' D
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com