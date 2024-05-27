Have your kids been dreaming of a footwear experience that goes to Infinity and Beyond? Crocs can get them there with new clogs inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Woody. And for the adults, there’s Pizza Planet! That’s right, Crocs and Disney have teamed up for Toy Story designs and the latest offerings just arrived on Disney Store.

Crocs and Disney are revisiting one of the most important franchises of the 90s and 2000s: Toy Story ! Whether you’re a cowboy like Woody or dream of being a Space Ranger like Buzz, you certainly know the value of comfortable, functional footwear.

! Whether you’re a cowboy like Woody or dream of being a Space Ranger like Buzz, you certainly know the value of comfortable, functional footwear. Fortunately Crocs agrees with you on that point and they’re combining their signature clog style with a colorful design that replicates Buzz’s space suit down to the laser button detail.

Starting with a white base, these shoes feature a bright green upper accented with “Lightyear” “Space Ranger” and button images and light-up detail that could only belong to Buzz. All along the sides are more symbols, insignia, and the aforementioned “laser” button.

The sole is grey, while the flippable band is purple. This essential piece can rest on top of the foot or flip back to add extra support around the heel.

Buzz Lightyear Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Toy Story

Attached to the band are two rivet buttons to secure it in place and these bear the official Crocs crocodile mascot. The top of each Croc is further decorated with a series of Toy Story themed Jibbitz that appear to be permanent. However there are few open holes so fans can accessorize with additional Jibbitz

Woody Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Toy Story

If that’s not enough, Sheriff Woody (kids sizes) and famed dining locale Pizza Planet (adults) get their own designs too.

For Woody, it’s the cow-print vest, the yellow shirt and red bandana, while the inside of one sole is decorated with “ANDY” (the same is true for Buzz).

Pizza Planet Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story

Then the Pizza Planet style has a red and white checker base, Alien and “the claw” artwork and an assortment of fun Jibbitz.

Guests will find the Toy Story Crocs available for pre-order at Disney Store selling for $54.99. They are available in kids sizes 11-3 and adult sizes M4/W6-M9/W11.

