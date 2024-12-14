Disney Store’s Holiday Savings Continue with Up to 40% Off Kids’ Clothing & Accessories

Don't forget the other deal too! Enjoy 25% Off $100+ with the code DISNEYPAL
We are loving all of the holiday magic around us and over at Disney Store they are preparing for seasonal fun with 12 Days of Holiday Savings! Today is Day 10 featuring Up to 40% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories. These deals are only good today, so let’s get shopping!

What’s Happening:

  • Happy December Disney fans! Disney Store is making the first half of the month even better by offering guests special deals as part of their 12 Days of Holiday Savings.
  • Today’s offer is Up to 40% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories including jackets, pajamas, hoodies, Spirit Jersey costumes and more!
  • Savings on kids’ apparel isn’t the only thing happening today; guests can also enjoy 25% Off $100+ when they use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout!
  • However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Up to 40% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories Plus, 25% Off Orders of $100+

Woody Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Toy Story

Merida Costume for Kids – Brave

Mickey Mouse Robe for Kids

Stitch Costume Bodysuit for Baby -&nbsp;Lilo &amp; Stitch

Descendants 3 Backpack

Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume for Kids

Lightning McQueen Racing Suit Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars

Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Kids

Encanto "Hola Casita" T-Shirt for Kids

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

