Disney Store’s Holiday Savings Continue with Up to 40% Off Kids’ Clothing & Accessories

We are loving all of the holiday magic around us and over at Disney Store they are preparing for seasonal fun with 12 Days of Holiday Savings! Today is Day 10 featuring Up to 40% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories. These deals are only good today, so let’s get shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy December Disney fans! Disney Store is making the first half of the month even better by offering guests special deals as part of their 12 Days of Holiday Savings.

Today’s offer is Up to 40% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories

Savings on kids’ apparel isn’t the only thing happening today; guests can also enjoy 25% Off $100+ when they use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout!

at checkout! However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

