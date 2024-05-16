The weekend is almost here and that means Disney Store is hosting another sale! For a limited time, guests can enjoy discounts up to 40% off toys, swimwear, decor, accessories and so much more. No code is needed to unlock the savings, the price you see is the price you pay making it easy to know just how much you’ll save!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Is it time for a Disney shopping spree? We say yes, and you can find great deals right now at Disney Store!
- Today through Sunday, (May 19th) guests can save Up to 40% on a wide range of Disney merchandise such as toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- Select items from top brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Cakeworthy, RSVLTS, and Loungefly are featured in this savings event along with some Disney100 items, popular toy sets. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
20% Off Disney Merchandise
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pirate Ship Play Set – Pirates of the Caribbean
Stitch Pet Bed – Lilo & Stitch
Minnie Mouse Denim Pants for Women by Cakeworthy
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Zip Pullover for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks
30% Off Disney Merchandise
Ariel Water Bottle – The Little Mermaid
Mickey Mouse Figure – Mickey Mouse Home Collection
Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100
40% Off Disney Merchandise
Disney nuiMOs Ahsoka Tano Inspired Outfit by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars
Simba Plush – The Lion King – Mini Bean Bag – 7"
Star Swim Slides for Kids – Wish
Mickey Mouse "2024" Slap Bracelet – Disney Parks
Disney Eats Macaron Spirit Jersey Zip Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney World
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set
Lilo & Stitch Deluxe Figure Play Set
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Loungefly Backpack – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Earrings by BaubleBar
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com