The weekend is almost here and that means Disney Store is hosting another sale! For a limited time, guests can enjoy discounts up to 40% off toys, swimwear, decor, accessories and so much more. No code is needed to unlock the savings, the price you see is the price you pay making it easy to know just how much you’ll save!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is it time for a Disney shopping spree? We say yes, and you can find great deals right now at Disney Store!

Today through Sunday, (May 19th) guests can save Up to 40%

Select items from top brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Cakeworthy, RSVLTS, and Loungefly are featured in this savings event along with some Disney100 items, popular toy sets. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

20% Off Disney Merchandise

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pirate Ship Play Set – Pirates of the Caribbean

Stitch Pet Bed – Lilo & Stitch

Minnie Mouse Denim Pants for Women by Cakeworthy

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Zip Pullover for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

30% Off Disney Merchandise

Ariel Water Bottle – The Little Mermaid

Disney Princess Tea Party Set

Mickey Mouse Figure – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100

40% Off Disney Merchandise

Disney nuiMOs Ahsoka Tano Inspired Outfit by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars

Simba Plush – The Lion King – Mini Bean Bag – 7"

Star Swim Slides for Kids – Wish

Mickey Mouse "2024" Slap Bracelet – Disney Parks

Disney Eats Macaron Spirit Jersey Zip Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney World

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set

Lilo & Stitch Deluxe Figure Play Set

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Backpack – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Earrings by BaubleBar

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!