We are loving all of the holiday magic around us and over at Disney Store they are preparing for seasonal fun with 12 Days of Holiday Savings! Today is Day 12 and Disney Store is closing out the event with Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer. These deals are only good today, so let’s get shopping!
What’s Happening:
- Happy December Disney fans! Disney Store is making the first half of the month even better by offering guests special deals as part of their 12 Days of Holiday Savings.
- Today’s offer is Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer and fans can stock up on wonderful gifts including:
- Toys
- Plush
- Collectibles
- Spirit Jersey
- Crocs
- Dooney & Bourke
- And more
- Savings on holiday cheer isn’t the only thing happening today; guests can also enjoy 25% Off $100+ when they use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout!
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!