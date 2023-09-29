Save Up to 60% On Select Merchandise Items During shopDisney’s So Long Summer! Sale

Well autumn has arrived and it is officially time to say “So Long Summer!” shopDisney is celebrating the seasonal shift with a sale of course! For a limited time, guests can enjoy savings up to 60% off when they use the code EXTRA25 at checkout.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a great deal on fashion, accessories, collectibles and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for the So Long Summer! savings event.

Now through Sunday (October 1st), guests can save up to 60% on a wide range of items to update their wardrobe or bring some magic into the home.

to update their wardrobe or bring some magic into the home. The best way to take advantage of the discounts is to use the code EXTRA 25 at checkout to watch the total drop down and the savings go up!

at checkout to watch the total drop down and the savings go up! Don’t forget if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping too.

for free standard shipping too. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Discounts on Fashion and Accessories

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack by Herschel

Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet by Joey Chou

Moana Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Ariel Chain Link Bracelet by Alex and Ani – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse 2023 Graduation Hat Bangle by Alex and Ani

Tiana PopGrip by PopSockets – The Princess and the Frog

Disneyland Magic Key Holder MagicBand+

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – Disney Parks 2023

Discounts on Collectibles

Captain America Figure – Marvel Comics

Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars Pride Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Transgender Flag – Disney Pride Collection

Doctor Doom Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release

Thor Figure – Marvel Comics

Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Sweatshirt for Men – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas

Disney100 Unified Characters PJ PALS for Kids

Disney100 Unified Characters Pullover Hoodie for Women

The Wonderful World of Disney Woven Shirt for Women – Disney100

Discounts on Clothing

Mickey Mouse Space Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Sebastian and Flounder PJ PALS for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Na'vi Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Kids – Pandora – The World of Avatar

Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Kids

Pandora – The World of Avatar Shirt for Adults

Moana Fleece Hoodie for Women

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Woven Chambray Shirt for Men by Our Universe

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Relaxed Fit Denim Pants for Men by Our Universe

