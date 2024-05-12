Disneyland Resort Hosting Special Artist Signings To Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Disneyland Guests can meet and greet some favorite Disney Artists this month to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Magic Key account on Instagram has revealed special artist signings at the Disneyland Resort

The next signing is set to take place on May 18th, 2024 and will feature two artists – June Kim and Ann Shen.

Eunjung (June) Kim is a San Francisco-based artist with a solid working knowledge in illustration, UI/UX and Visual design, social games and animation. She always tries to be optimistic and self-motivated to stay creative. She has worked on a variety of projects with several different companies and clients that include Rainmaker entertainment, Microsoft, Google, Funko Games and Disney. ​You can often find her works at Disney WonderGround Gallery in Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Ann Shen is an illustrator, designer, and author specializing in bright, magical artwork that helps people feel less alone. Her best-selling books include Bad Girls Throughout History (2016), Legendary Ladies (2018), Nevertheless, She Wore It (2020), and Revolutionary Women (2022), all published by Chronicle Books. Her illustrations can also be found on art prints, print media, home decor, tech accessories, apparel, puzzles, book covers, packaging, and so much more – including a Disney x Ann Shen home line.

You can spot both of these wonderful artists on May 18th, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney Disney California Adventure