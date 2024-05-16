AMC Disney Springs Deserves An Upgrade

AMC at Disney Springs has always been a staple of the food and shopping district skyline. While the concepts around it may have changed (Princess Diana’s dress exhibit…we hardly knew ye), AMC has remained a cornerstone. For a while, it was trying to stay ahead of the game. Their “grab your own” concession stand and dine-in theaters were revolutionary for Orlando and AMC as a brand.

Yet, as time has gone on, the Disney Springs AMC has become a disappointment. The fun of the building being redecorated for every Disney release is subdued once you actually walk-in and have to face the facts. There are some strong issues that could become easy fixes.

Seating – The seating is all over the place. The Dolby Vision theater includes recliners. The dine-in theaters utilize two separate recliner designs (the original theaters can fold flat, while the newer dine-ins don’t allow for bed-like seating). The rest of the theaters still adhere to normal, older theater seating. It’s all over the place. The two largest theaters within the complex are either Dolby or the most uncomfortable chairs in the world. Is there a way to keep uniformity? While Dolby has to be an outlier, it does seem odd to still have a wide array of seating choices within one complex.

Speaking of dine-in… – The Dine-In concept has been gutted and has now become a confusing mess. The “dine-in” side of the theater used to offer a full-service wait staff and decently sized menu. Since the pandemic, the theaters have turned into a self-service ordering kiosk and delivery when your order is ready in to-go boxes. Even more recently, if you are to order popcorn or drinks, you have to pick those up separately, then head to your theater. It’s all so convoluted. If dine-in is dead (which, fair!), then just double the concession stand on the other side of the theater.

Concessions – When the “grab and go” system was first implemented at the theater, the AMC’s menu wasn’t as extensive as it is now. In the current state of edible affairs, the back-and-forth crossing to place and order, go back and pick up, then climb back through the line to fill up a drink etc. is just so unnecessary. How the area is set up doesn’t allow for proper queueing, either. Maybe it’s time to gut and restart?

IMAX plz? – Theater 1 and 2 are the biggest in the Disney Springs complex. Theater 1 is a Dolby Vision, which is great. However, is it too much to ask to also have Theater 2 turned into an IMAX? AMC Disney Springs is a flagship location in the middle of Walt Disney World

AMC Disney Springs is my local theater, so I know I have a more judgmental eye, but there’s no reason that this location can’t still be the pinnacle of the theatrical experience!