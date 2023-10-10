Disney’s Animal Kingdom To Introduce New Menu Items At Numerous Eateries

New menu items are being introduced to eateries across Disney’s Animal Kingdom, starting tomorrow, October 11th, including a number of new breakfast options.

What’s Happening:

Grab your appetite and take a walk on the wild side of flavor because Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is introducing a number of new menu items to various dining locations throughout the park starting Oct. 11th.

New breakfast items like the Stuffed Pancake Sandwich to dinner delights like the Chicken and Shrimp Rice Bowl, and even a snack (or two) from Tamu Tamu have been added to menus.

Over at Harambe Market, the open-air quick-service location that’s filled with African-inspired fare near the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris

The new Beef and Lamb Kofta Pita is a must-try. It combines house-made beef and lamb kofta with a deliciously refreshing tzatziki sauce, chermoula, and house-made chips. If you’re interested in a plant-based option, the chefs have also created the IMPOSSIBLE Kofta Pita. This plant-based bite showcases IMPOSSIBLE kofta accompanied by a plant-based aïoli, chermoula, and house-made chips.

The Harambe Salad with Chicken perfectly combines chermoula-marinated chicken with quinoa, grilled corn, black-eyed peas, and crispy chickpeas topped with a tasty chermoula-herbed vinaigrette. You can also get this salad topped with shrimp if you prefer.

For dessert, a brand-new Mango Passion Fruit Cheesecake is refreshing, delicious, and beautiful.

The salty-sweet combination has been taken to the next level with the Stuffed Pancake Sandwich. It’s filled with sausage, guava paste, egg, and cheese. If guava isn’t your thing, you can get this breakfast sandwich without it. This new item will be available for breakfast at Drinkwallah, Pongu Pongu, Trek Snacks, and select outdoor vending carts.

Also serving up some new breakfast items and new snack bites is Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery. Joining the menu for breakfast is the Egg and Bacon Croissant Sandwich with Tomato Pepper Relish. This item features a croissant with a cheese omelet, crispy bacon, and tomato-pepper relish served with potato barrels. Also for breakfast is the Breakfast Totchos with Eggs, Bacon, and Cheese. It combines potato barrels, scrambled eggs, nacho cheese sauce, cheese curds, and crumbled bacon.

The plant-based IMPOSSIBLE Gatsby fills a pita pocket with plant-based picadillo, tomato-pepper relish, and crispy potato sticks and tops it off with a plant-based aïoli.

The Harissa Chicken Wrap brings together harissa chicken salad with vegetables and an avocado spread rolled in a spinach tortilla. Both items are served with house-made potato chips.

In addition to the Stuffed Pancake Sandwich, Pongu Pongu will also have another item joining the menu. Also starting Oct. 11, it will add a decadent new Cinnamon Roll.

Flame Tree Barbecue also has some additions on the way, like the IMPOSSIBLE Burnt Ends. It’s paired with french fries and coleslaw on the side. The French Fries with Pulled Pork and Cheese are another new addition.

Pizzafari is joining in on the menu updates, Here, you’ll find yet another plant-based item coming on Oct. 11 – the Plant-based Italian Sausage. This new offering is served alongside a side salad with Italian dressing. If you’re looking for another side option to pair with any of the tasty items already on the menu at this location, the Antipasto Side Salad will soon be available.

Tamu Tamu Refreshments, found in the heart of Harambe Village, will introduce the DOLE Whip Orange Soda Float with strawberry syrup on top. For those over the age of 21, you can enjoy the DOLE Whip Float with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum currently or the DOLE Whip Hard Cider Float featuring DOLE Whip and ACE Pineapple Craft Cider starting Oct. 11.