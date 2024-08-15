Applications Opened for Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2025

Teens can apply for a chance to be among students selected for the 2025 class of Disney Dreamers Academy.

What's Happening:

Teens from across the country can apply now for a chance to be among the 100 students selected for the 2025 class of Walt Disney World

Applications and nominations for the 18th annual program are open at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Disney Dreamers Academy is an annual transformational program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, designed to broaden career and personal development for a select group of 100 teens from Black and underrepresented communities across America.

The students will receive an all-expense-paid trip, along with one parent or guardian, to Walt Disney World to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, Disney Cast Members and more.

Some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams to help make a difference in the lives of others.