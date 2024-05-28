Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Brand New Show Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Return to Wonderland at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris shared on their YouTube page a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Return to Wonderland. Guests can see this new show at Walt Disney Studios Park from now 25 through September 29, 2024.

What's Happening:

Ever wonder what goes into these incredible shows at Disney parks around the world?

Follow Claire and Matteo, director and executive producer at Disneyland Paris for a behind the scenes look of the brand new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Return to Wonderland.

From the first rehearsals to the recording of music in the Nashville studios, through the integration of new additions such as BMX, you’ll discover all the secrets of the making of this show, which took nearly two years to create.

Check out the video below.

