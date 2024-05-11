Video: Big Al’s Big Secret at Disney’s California Adventure

That Big Al statue that recently appeared at Disney California Adventure (that many fans think has a bigger meaning) does have one secret we were able to confirm – it’s interactive with MagicBand+!

What’s Happening:

Rumors abound at what this could mean, aside from promotional content for the Disney Vacation Club, who’s newest resort – The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness – debuts this summer at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

One thing regarding this statue is confirmed, though. It does interact with MagicBand+, so if you’re wearing one, be sure to give Big Al a wave and hear one of his many phrases that he says!

If you’re not wearing one, or not even at the park, be sure to check out the video above to see what Big Al has to say.

