Video: Big Al’s Big Secret at Disney’s California Adventure

That Big Al statue that recently appeared at Disney California Adventure (that many fans think has a bigger meaning) does have one secret we were able to confirm – it’s interactive with MagicBand+!
What’s Happening:
- Recently, a new statue of fan-favorite character, Big Al, appeared at Disney California Adventure in the Disney Vacation Club information area near Grizzly River Run.
- The statue has garnered a large amount of attention, not just because it’s new, but because it features a character from the long-since removed Country Bear Jamboree. The Disneyland version of this attraction closed back in 2001 at the Happiest Place on Earth, leaving its place in Critter Country available to be occupied by a different bear – a silly old bear. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh opened in the location in 2003.
- Rumors abound at what this could mean, aside from promotional content for the Disney Vacation Club, who’s newest resort – The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness – debuts this summer at Walt Disney World alongside the new show for the Country Bear Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom.
- One thing regarding this statue is confirmed, though. It does interact with MagicBand+, so if you’re wearing one, be sure to give Big Al a wave and hear one of his many phrases that he says!
- If you’re not wearing one, or not even at the park, be sure to check out the video above to see what Big Al has to say.
