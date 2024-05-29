Celebrate National Mint Julep Day at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

In celebration of National Mint Julep Day on May 30, the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have places to find non-alcoholic mint juleps, as well as a few with alcohol for guests 21 and over. Disney Parks Blog shared where you can find all the different options.

What's Available:

Disneyland Resort:

Disneyland Park

Blue Bayou Restaurant

  • 31 Royal Street Signature Julep (non-alcoholic)
  • Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)

Cafe Orleans

  • Bourbon Julep: Bourbon, citrus, and mint
  • Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)

Disneyland park Mint Julep Bar drinks

Mint Julep Bar (Mobile order available)

  • Mango & Peach Mint Julep: Flavored with mango, topped with peach purée, and diced mango (non-alcoholic, available until August 23)
  • New Orleans Mint Julep: A refreshing mint drink with a hint of lime flavor (non-alcoholic)
Disney California Adventure Park

Magic Key Terrace (available to Magic Key holders only)

  • Mint Julep Cocktail: Old Forester bourbon, apricot liqueur, agave, lemon juice, and soda water garnished with a sprig of mint
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Napa Rose

  • Mint Julep: Muddled fresh mint, lime juice, and ginger ale (non-alcoholic)
Downtown Disney District

Downtown Disney District Mint Julep drinks, Disneyland Resort

Beignets Expressed

  • Frozen Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

  • Mint Julep: Bourbon, house-infused mint simple syrup, and fresh mint leaves

Walt Disney World Resort, Mint Juleps at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Walt Disney World Resort:
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Turf Club Bar and Grill and Turf Club Lounge

  • Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar

On the Rocks Pool Bar and The Paddock Grill

  • Frozen Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar
  • Seasonal Frozen Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar with raspberry purée

