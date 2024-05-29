Celebrate National Mint Julep Day at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

In celebration of National Mint Julep Day on May 30, the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have places to find non-alcoholic mint juleps, as well as a few with alcohol for guests 21 and over. Disney Parks Blog shared where you can find all the different options.
What's Available:
Disneyland Resort:
Disneyland Park
Blue Bayou Restaurant
- 31 Royal Street Signature Julep (non-alcoholic)
- Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)
Cafe Orleans
- Bourbon Julep: Bourbon, citrus, and mint
- Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)
Mint Julep Bar (Mobile order available)
- Mango & Peach Mint Julep: Flavored with mango, topped with peach purée, and diced mango (non-alcoholic, available until August 23)
- New Orleans Mint Julep: A refreshing mint drink with a hint of lime flavor (non-alcoholic)
Disney California Adventure Park
Magic Key Terrace (available to Magic Key holders only)
- Mint Julep Cocktail: Old Forester bourbon, apricot liqueur, agave, lemon juice, and soda water garnished with a sprig of mint
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Napa Rose
- Mint Julep: Muddled fresh mint, lime juice, and ginger ale (non-alcoholic)
Downtown Disney District
Beignets Expressed
- Frozen Mint Julep (non-alcoholic)
Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio
- Mint Julep: Bourbon, house-infused mint simple syrup, and fresh mint leaves
Walt Disney World Resort:
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Turf Club Bar and Grill and Turf Club Lounge
- Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar
On the Rocks Pool Bar and The Paddock Grill
- Frozen Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar
- Seasonal Frozen Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar with raspberry purée
