Special Summer Ticket Offer Announced for Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life”

Cirque Du Soleil’s Drawn to Life has a new summer ticket offer available.

What’s Happening:

  • A new ticket offer has been announced for Disney Springs’ Cirque Du Soleil show.
  • Guests can enjoy up to 25% off tickets now through May 28th, for performances through July 7th, in seating categories 1-4.
  • This is available for brand new or returning guests.
  • Tickets can be purchased at the show’s website.
