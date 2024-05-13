Special Summer Ticket Offer Announced for Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life”

Cirque Du Soleil’s Drawn to Life has a new summer ticket offer available.
What’s Happening:
- A new ticket offer has been announced for Disney Springs’ Cirque Du Soleil show.
- Guests can enjoy up to 25% off tickets now through May 28th, for performances through July 7th, in seating categories 1-4.
- This is available for brand new or returning guests.
- Tickets can be purchased at the show’s website.
