A Special Look At Some Of The Home Designs In Cotino, The First Storyliving By Disney Community

The latest update on Cotino, the first Storyliving By Disney community, gives us a glimpse at some of the home designs from award-winning homebuilders specially created for the community.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Disney shared an update on “ The Blueprint

In the update, we get to look at some of the new designs that were specially designed for homes in the new community.

Built by award-winning homebuilders, these home designs celebrate outdoor living by bringing the rejuvenating spirit of the desert into everyday life. Some homes will feature flexible floor plans with great rooms and large kitchens that will open to covered outdoor spaces providing breathtaking blue sky and mountain views. Distinctive home features like cozy terraces and enchanting entry courtyards will encourage indoor-outdoor living on certain floorplans.

Walt Disney Imagineering provided creative insight on the community’s unique home designs, incorporating the rich history and landscape of the area from the beauty and agricultural origins of the Coachella Valley to the region’s famed mid-century modern architecture and more contemporary styles.

They shared their creative inspiration with Cotino community developer DMB Development and architectural design firms who contributed to the home designs that are currently being brought to life by talented homebuilders.

Take a look at all-new designs from California-based homebuilders Woodbridge Pacific Group and Davidson Communities.

The first release of homes from Woodbridge Pacific Group will include five different one-story floor plans that future residents can personalize with finishes and fixtures (above and below).

Davidson Communities will build homes in the Longtable Park area, designated for adults 55+, and throughout the community for residents of all ages (both images below).

Woodbridge Pacific Group and Davidson Communities model homes are expected to begin construction this summer.