Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah Don Fabulous New Costumes in the Reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the bright, bold, and brilliant new costumes for Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah in the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree, opening this summer at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the Opry-style shows of Nashville, the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include new music and costumes for the beloved bears.

Today, Disney shared a first look at the very pink cowboy-inspired looks for the Sunshine Bonnets from the Sunshine State – Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah.

A brand-new video goes behind-the-seams with Sara Landesberg, an Audio-Animatronic Costumer with Disney Live Entertainment, who is helping bring these new fabulous looks to life. Sara works coordinating the different teams that come together to create a complete garment, hat, or any item that ends up being center stage for the jamboree — including every single rhinestone that is hand-placed across the big-frills costumes.

So clap your hands and stomp your feet, because Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah — and the rest of the Country Bears — are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville.

While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly, and other styles.

This updated version of the attraction is slated to open this summer.