Construction Walls Appear At Disney California Adventure’s Former Blue Sky Cellar

Construction walls have risen as visible work at Disney California Adventure’s former Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar is being transformed into a new Disney Vacation Club offering.

Announced last month, it was revealed that both the Beast’s Library in the Disney Animation attraction in Hollywoodland and the former site of the Blue Sky Cellar would be repurposed. The Beast’s Library would become home to experiences only afforded to those taking part in Disney Imagination Campus.

Previously, Disney Imagination Campus used the space in the former Blue Sky Cellar, but were moved as it was revealed that space will be used for a “Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center.

The nomenclature leads us to believe that it will be more of a preview center for Disney Vacation Club than a lounge experience, as the official DVC website uses the same phrasing in context to visit a DVC Open House, saying to “please go to the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center in the Resort lobby first and have a Cast Member escort you to the model room.”

That said, official details are scarce as of press time, and more specifics are expected to be revealed in the future. The Blue Sky Cellar had previously been the home of Disney Imagination Campus before today’s news, and before that was the preview center for many upcoming attractions during the multi-year transformation of the park, including displays for the “upcoming” Pixar Pier well after Pixar Pier had actually opened to guests. Prior to that, it was where everyone would get their first glimpses of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street. Long before that, the building played home to Seasons of the Vine, a film-based attraction that showcased how wine was grown in California vineyards.

There is no official opening date at this time for when the DVC Welcome Home Center will debut.