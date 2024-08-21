“Disney Halloween Time” Returning to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in September

“Disney Halloween Time” will be returning to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for a limited time starting September 13th.

What’s Happening:

“Disney Halloween Time” at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will return from September 13th to October 31st, 2024.

Characters:

In addition to the adorable Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends all dressed up in Halloween-themed attire, iconic Disney heroes and villains alike will make their first-ever appearances in pairs, including characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like the Queen and Snow White Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , Maleficent and Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Queen of Hearts and Alice from Alice in Wonderland .

, Maleficent and Princess Aurora from and Queen of Hearts and . Marvel Loki

Festivities and Traditions:

From Disney Animation’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Cruella

Join her in this party full of music and projections, and artistic villain-themed installations.

The award-winning Halloween musical “Let’s Get Wicked” will be back with a bang as Disney Villains explode onto the stage with their wicked songs and dance under the spotlight.

This year, from Disney Animation’s Cinderella, Lady Tremaine, along with her daughters, Anastasia and Drizella, will crash Main Street, U.S.A., riling up the crowd before Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends appear in Halloween outfits at “Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party!”, elevating the party to new heights.

The Trick-or-Treat Trail is another classic Disney tradition! Guests can buy new candy bags and visit various pumpkin stations at different themed lands, where they can ask cast members for tricks to receive Halloween treats.

Experiences:

Jack Skellington, will once again host Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner at the River View Cafe.

Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and the inhabitants of Halloween Town, will arrive as special guests of the marvelous evening while you enjoy a entrée with unlimited refills.

Guests can make reservations starting from August 30, 2024, at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort official website.

Embrace your inner villain or heroes with an array of Disney Villains, Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends and Nightmare Before Christmas-themed apparel, headwear, and accessories.

The resort offers a series of wicked Halloween-themed activities and experiences, including arts and crafts workshops, balloon twisting tutorials, and Halloween Starlight Picnic.

Book a stay and add the exclusive Mickey and Friends in-room merchandise to elevate your festivities.

“Happier Together” Group Ticket Offer:

Visit the park with the Hong Kong Residents Exclusive “Happier Together” Group Ticket Offer from today until December 18, 2024, with 15% off on 1-Day Ticket for a group of three, and 20% off on 1-Day Ticket for a group of four.

For a premium experience where you can make the most of your time, enjoy priority to House of De Vil-lains or designated show of "Let's Get Wicked" by purchasing designated Disney Premier Access products.