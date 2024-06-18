Disney Springs Resort Hotels Offering Teachers and Educators Special Summer Break Deal

The Disney Springs Resort Hotels are offering teachers and educators a special deal during summer break.

What's Happening:

In appreciation of the hard work and dedication of teachers and educators, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels offers rates starting at $89 during the summer break season.

This special offer is available to book now through Aug. 15 for stays through Sept. 2, 2024 based on availability.

Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited.

The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.

The teachers and educators offer is exclusively available through the promotion website

Prices:

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – $97

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando – $135.99

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – $143

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – $126

Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs – $95

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – $89

Stay Steps from the Most Magical Place on Earth:

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located at Walt Disney World

Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel and within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs.

Guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando vacation experience including:

Complimentary transportation – Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.

Early Access – Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day.

Golf – Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play on all four Walt Disney World Golf courses.

Passport to Savings booklet that features exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks.

Guests can purchase tickets including Walt Disney World Tickets

Planning a Trip?:

