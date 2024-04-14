Photos: Latest Construction Progress on the Reimagining of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

This week, Disneyland Paris revealed more details for their long-awaited reimagining of the Disney Village shopping district. While at the resort, we took a look at the latest construction progress.

A significant amount of repaving is taking place in the area between the Marne-la-Vallée Train Station and the World of Disney store.

Guests can still access all entrances to the World of Disney, with a narrow pathway allowing access.

The stairway to the former Planet Hollywood, which closed at the beginning of 2023, has been removed with the entrance hole boarded up. No changes have been announced for this location just yet, but Imagineers did tease during a conference this week that more, as-of-yet-unannounced changes are coming.

Facade work continues at the other end of Disney Village on stores such as Disney Fashion, Disney Gallery and the LEGO Store. All three are set to be reimagined with new interiors and exteriors, which are detailed here. As of now, most of the locations remain open to guests.

These reimagined concepts are currently planned to open by the end of 2024.

