Disneyland Paris Releases Hachette Art Thérapie Coloring Book

A new Hachette Art Thérapie book featuring never-before-seen illustrations by Tracy de Sousa has arrived at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Embark on a coloring tour of Disneyland Paris with a 112-page Hachette Art Thérapie book.
  • With 90 never-before-seen illustrations, you'll discover the Disney Parks as you've never seen them before.

  • The new book is now available at Disneyland Paris locations including:
    • The Storybook Store
    • World of Disney
    • Alamo Trading Post
  • It’s priced at 24.95€  and is non-discountable.

