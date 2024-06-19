Disneyland Paris Releases Hachette Art Thérapie Coloring Book

A new Hachette Art Thérapie book featuring never-before-seen illustrations by Tracy de Sousa has arrived at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Embark on a coloring tour of Disneyland Paris with a 112-page Hachette Art Thérapie book.
- With 90 never-before-seen illustrations, you'll discover the Disney Parks as you've never seen them before.
- The new book is now available at Disneyland Paris locations including:
- The Storybook Store
- World of Disney
- Alamo Trading Post
- It’s priced at 24.95€ and is non-discountable.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com