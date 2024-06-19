Disneyland Paris Releases Hachette Art Thérapie Coloring Book

A new Hachette Art Thérapie book featuring never-before-seen illustrations by Tracy de Sousa has arrived at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Embark on a coloring tour of Disneyland Paris with a 112-page Hachette Art Thérapie book.

With 90 never-before-seen illustrations, you'll discover the Disney Parks as you've never seen them before.

The new book is now available at Disneyland Paris locations including: The Storybook Store World of Disney Alamo Trading Post

It’s priced at 24.95€ and is non-discountable.

Planning a Trip?:

