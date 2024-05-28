Disneyland Paris Now Offers Multiple Mobile Services for Hotel Residents

Disneyland Paris is now offering a variety of mobile services for hotel residents, including mobile check-in, digital magic pass and digital keys. These are all new services offered in the Disneyland Paris mobile app.

What’s Happening:

As part of the continuous improvement of the guest experience, Disney Hotel residents can now prepare their stay and enjoy the Disney Parks upon their arrival without going through reception, thanks to a new digital journey on the Disneyland Mobile Application Paris, a true companion from booking to the stay itself.

Recently, resident visitors to the Disneyland Hotel and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Mobile Check-in:

Save time by completing your mobile check-in from 7 days before and up to the day before your arrival and simplify your arrival on the day.

Digital MagicPass:

You can find your Disney Park Tickets, Meal Vouchers (if applicable), Guest Parking, and more on a unique QR code… it’s your MagicPass on the Disneyland Paris Mobile App.

Please note:

To collect Disney PhotoPass+, coupons, Gift Cards, or pre-booked excursion vouchers, or to request a Hotel charge card(1), please head to the Reception Desk at your Disney Hotel.

If you book your stay 3 days or less before arrival, you’ll not be able to access your digital MagicPass before your stay.

You’ll need to go to your Hotel’s Reception Desk to activate them and pick up your Disney Park Tickets or Meal Vouchers (if applicable).

(1) You can activate the payment function of your physical MagicPass at your Hotel Reception to add purchases made in the Disney Parks, Disney Hotels, and Disney Village to your Hotel invoice.

To use this service, Guests must leave a credit card on file at your Hotel Reception which will be used to settle the bill.

For more information, please ask the Hotel Reception team. This service is not available for purchases made in Les Villages Nature Paris by Center Parcs, McDonald's, Rainforest Café, The Royal Pub, BRASSERIE Rosalie, Vapiano, Five Guys, Gaumont Cinema, The LEGO Store, Häagen-Dazs, Earl of Sandwich, and various seasonal stands.

Digital Key:

Staying at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel or Disneyland Hotel? With the digital key**, you can unlock your Disney Hotel room and common area doors—with your phone!

Please Note:

Bluetooth must be activated to use this service, and location-based services for Android phones.

Some phone models may not be compatible. If you do not complete your mobile check-in before arrival, you’ll need to go to the Reception Desk at your Disney Hotel on the day to check-in and activate your digital key if you wish to use this service.

If you booked your stay three days or less before arrival, you’ll not be able to access your digital key before your stay.

You’ll need to go to your Hotel’s Reception Desk to activate it.

Details:

**Mobile check-in is available from seven days before and up to the day before your arrival. If you book your stay 3 days or less before arrival, you’ll not be able to access your digital key.

You’ll need to go to Hotel Reception on the day to check-in and activate your digital key if you wish to use this service.

These new features are part of the continuous improvement of our visitor experience.

Please note that this digital route, although recommended for their comfort, remains optional and does not replace the classic route.

