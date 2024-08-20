Disneyland To Change Their Peter Pan Attraction Similar To Recently Reopened Florida Counterpart

Similar to what just happened at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disneyland now plans to update their Peter Pan attraction to replace outdated stereotypes depicted in the attraction, according to KTLA.
What’s Happening:
- A report indicates that changes that just debuted with the reopening of the classic Magic Kingdom attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight, are coming to its California counterpart.
- At Walt Disney World, guests fly over Never Land in the attraction, originally passing by Tiger Lily and her tribe which were depicted in an insensitive, outdated manner. After closing for refurbishment earlier this Summer, the attraction has reopened once again with the scene updated to reflect modern sensibilities.
- As of press time, Disney has not shared any date or timeline for the changes to occur at Disneyland Park, just the news that they plan on making similar changes to the classic attraction that were made on Florida’s version.
- As Disney describes it, "In Peter Pan's Flight at Magic Kingdom Park, a serene lagoon transitions into a mountaintop community where brightly colored teepees frame the Never Land Tribe’s harvest celebration. Here, Tiger Lily and her grandmother gracefully performs the traditional Fancy Shawl Butterfly Dance by the fire, capturing the vibrant spirit of the occasion."
- The scene also features a new bit of animation that was not in the previous version of the ride, showcasing some of the indigenous tribe members dancing.
- You can see the new scene as it appears in Florida below. Disneyland has not specified how they will alter their scene, but we anticipate it will be similar.
- In a statement to KTLA, Disneyland officials said, “Imagineers have a longstanding history of making updates and enhancements to attractions and experiences, so they remain fresh and relevant. We consider ourselves constant learners and as we identify ways that can make our attractions and experiences more authentic and relatable, and our stories connect more deeply to our guests, we make thoughtful changes.”
