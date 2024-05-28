Disneyland Resort Looking for Character Look-Alikes for Isabela and Luisa From “Encanto”

Disney Live Entertainment is looking for character look-alikes portraying Encanto’s Isabela and Luisa for a seasonal role at the Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, CA. You have until June 30 at 1:59 p.m. Pacific Time to submit your online audition.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is excited to be seeking seasonal candidates for the Character Look-Alike roles of Isabela and Luisa, to be portrayed at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.

These roles are based on the characters from the film, Encanto .

. Characters appear each day in character greetings before thousands of guests, signing autographs, posing for pictures, and helping to create magical moments with guests of all ages.

These roles are seasonal roles only.

Additional entertainment opportunities may be available at the end of the season.

Seeking the Following Role:

Isabela:

Height: 5’5" – 5’9"

Isabela spreads joy and color in the Encanto, using her magical gift to make plants grow and flowers bloom.

With each new cactus and palm tree, she’s discovering just how deep the roots of her creativity go.

Luisa:

Height: 5'10" – 6'1"

Sensitive and giving, Luisa is proud to shoulder the weight of her family’s burdens.

With her gift of incredible strength, she looks after the Madrigals and the townsfolk, but also enjoys a chance to relax once in a while.

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must be authorized to work in the United States.

If employed, candidates will be expected to adhere to Disney Look guidelines.

The position requires standing, walking, and sitting for extended periods of time.

Pay:

The pay rate for this role in California is $24.15 per hour.

Look-Alikes will also earn a $4.75 per hour premium for any hours onstage as a Look-Alike.

