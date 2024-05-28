Disneyland Resort Looking for Character Look-Alikes for Isabela and Luisa From “Encanto”

Disney Live Entertainment is looking for character look-alikes portraying Encanto’s Isabela and Luisa for a seasonal role at the Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, CA. You have until June 30 at 1:59 p.m. Pacific Time to submit your online audition.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment is excited to be seeking seasonal candidates for the Character Look-Alike roles of Isabela and Luisa, to be portrayed at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.
- These roles are based on the characters from the film, Encanto.
- Characters appear each day in character greetings before thousands of guests, signing autographs, posing for pictures, and helping to create magical moments with guests of all ages.
- These roles are seasonal roles only.
- Additional entertainment opportunities may be available at the end of the season.
- Click here to submit your online audition.
Seeking the Following Role:
Isabela:
- Height: 5’5" – 5’9"
- Isabela spreads joy and color in the Encanto, using her magical gift to make plants grow and flowers bloom.
- With each new cactus and palm tree, she’s discovering just how deep the roots of her creativity go.
Luisa:
- Height: 5'10" – 6'1"
- Sensitive and giving, Luisa is proud to shoulder the weight of her family’s burdens.
- With her gift of incredible strength, she looks after the Madrigals and the townsfolk, but also enjoys a chance to relax once in a while.
Requirements:
- Must be at least 18 years of age.
- Must be authorized to work in the United States.
- If employed, candidates will be expected to adhere to Disney Look guidelines.
- The position requires standing, walking, and sitting for extended periods of time.
Pay:
- The pay rate for this role in California is $24.15 per hour.
- Look-Alikes will also earn a $4.75 per hour premium for any hours onstage as a Look-Alike.
