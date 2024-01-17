Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Multiple Days Due to Cooler Temperatures

A cold front is hitting the central Florida area, which means Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closed for a few days due to those cooler temperatures.
What's Happening:
- With lower temperatures hitting the central Florida area, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on January 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2024.
- Although many people assume it is summer all year round, every now and then we will see temperatures hit the 30s at night.
- This week, visitors and locals will see those lower temperatures.
- Disney's Blizzard Beach will be open on January 19, as Central Florida will be seeing a high of 74 that day.
- Currently Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for refurbishment.
Forecast (according to The Weather Channel app)
Wednesday January 17
- High of 58°
- Low of 45°
Thursday January 18
- High of 69°
- Low of 58°
Saturday January 20
- High of 56°
- Low of 36°
Sunday January 21
- High of 59°
- Low of 49°
