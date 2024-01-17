Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Multiple Days Due to Cooler Temperatures

A cold front is hitting the central Florida area, which means Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closed for a few days due to those cooler temperatures.

What's Happening:

  • With lower temperatures hitting the central Florida area, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on January 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2024.
  • Although many people assume it is summer all year round, every now and then we will see temperatures hit the 30s at night.
  • This week, visitors and locals will see those lower temperatures.
  • Disney's Blizzard Beach will be open on January 19, as Central Florida will be seeing a high of 74 that day.
  • Currently Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for refurbishment.

Forecast (according to The Weather Channel app)

Wednesday January 17

  • High of 58°
  • Low of  45°

Thursday January 18

  • High of 69°
  • Low of 58°

Saturday January 20

  • High of 56°
  • Low of 36°

Sunday January 21

  • High of 59°
  • Low of 49°

