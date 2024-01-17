Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Multiple Days Due to Cooler Temperatures

A cold front is hitting the central Florida area, which means Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closed for a few days due to those cooler temperatures.

What's Happening:

With lower temperatures hitting the central Florida area, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on January 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2024.

Although many people assume it is summer all year round, every now and then we will see temperatures hit the 30s at night.

This week, visitors and locals will see those lower temperatures.

Disney's Blizzard Beach will be open on January 19, as Central Florida will be seeing a high of 74 that day.

Currently Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

Forecast (according to The Weather Channel app)

Wednesday January 17

High of 58°

Low of 45°

Thursday January 18

High of 69°

Low of 58°

Saturday January 20

High of 56°

Low of 36°

Sunday January 21

High of 59°

Low of 49°