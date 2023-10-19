Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Hosts Accessible Surfing Event for Individuals with Disabilities

Walt Disney World cast member and founder of Oceans of Hope Foundation, Danny Paltjon, is making positive waves for his community and fellow cast in Florida by creating accessible spaces and fun activities for individuals with disabilities.

In 2003, Danny sustained a spinal cord injury and thought his “world was over not being able to move anything.”

He soon realized though, it was just the beginning of his story and sought out to empower other individuals with disabilities through Oceans of Hope – a nonprofit organization right here in Florida that helps individuals with limited or no mobility experience water activities like surfing and kayaking in safe and inclusive environments.

Pairing his passion for his organization and Disney, Danny helped host an extra special event for his fellow cast in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Nearly 30 Disney VoluntEARS and Oceans of Hope volunteers teamed up to offer an exclusive adaptive surfing lesson at Typhoon Lagoon

Participants included members of Enabled-FL, a Business Employee Resource Group for cast with disabilities and allies.

What they’re saying: