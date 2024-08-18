Review: Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is a Beautiful, Relaxing, Disney Cruise-Like Experience on Land

I recently had the opportunity to stay at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort for the very first time and wanted to share some of my thoughts on the unique vacation destination. While I had visited the resort a few times prior, dining at their restaurant and enjoying some amenities, this was my first time actually staying there.

First, some backstory. Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is located about an hour and a half drive away from Walt Disney World on the east coast of Florida. It opened on October 1st, 1995 as the first Disney Vacation Club resort to be located outside of a Disney theme park resort. It’s currently one of three Disney resorts located away from Disney property, including Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort in South Carolina and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

Driving up to the hotel, the quaint but striking architecture beckons you in and immediately gives you the feeling of a Disney hotel. Those vibes continue as you walk into the lobby, which has a beautiful scent and wonderful, wide-open feeling. There's a lot of decor tying into sea turtles, as Vero Beach is a popular sea turtle nesting spot. In fact, the resort even hosts an annual event called Tour de Turtles – a fun, educational event that follows the migration of sea turtles from their nesting beaches to their feeding grounds and, ultimately, provides scientific data on how best to protect their species.

The hotel includes a small, but delicious restaurant called Wind & Waves Grill, alongside a quick service Marketplace. I enjoyed spending time in the Green Cabin Room, a small bar with a wonderful nautical theme. This bar was located mere steps away from my hotel room, which adds to my thinking that Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is rather like a Disney Cruise on land. A more relaxing time than a vacation to Walt Disney World might be, while still giving you that signature Disney experience.

Recreation-wise, there’s a wonderful pool and slide complex, a Peter Pan-themed 9-hole miniature golf course, and perhaps the highlight – a private beach entrance located right behind the hotel. Here, you may come across a sea turtle nest, while relaxing and lounging along the beautiful Atlantic coast. Another Peter Pan-themed offering is a tunnel which takes you across the street to a large lake complete with natural trails. We spotted a number of turtles in the lake, swimming around and enjoying themselves.

The last thing to talk about are the rooms themselves, which feel modern, but also fit right in with the aesthetics of the hotel designed in the 1990s. The bed was very, very comfy, complete with a balcony, which depending on where you stay, could offer an ocean view. If you haven’t stayed at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort before and have the means to travel out there on your next trip to Central Florida, I’d highly recommend it for a couple of days of rest and relaxation.

