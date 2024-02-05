Photos: Downtown Disney District Construction Update

Construction continues at the Disneyland Resort for the new locations being added to the Downtown Disney District.
The various construction sites around the district will be home to many new restaurant offerings, including a 2-story permanent Earl of Sandwich location, the new Parkside Market, and the trio of Tiendita, Paseo, and Centrico.
The numerous new locations are expected to open by the year’s end.
