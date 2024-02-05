Enzo’s Hideaway at Walt Disney World Introduces New Cocktails To Robust Drink Menu

Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs has introduced a number of new cocktails to their already robust menu, keeping the dining locations spirit of prohibition-era drinks going.

What’s Happening:

Enzo’s Hideaway, Disney Springs’ speakeasy pouring Prohibition-era cocktails and serving hearty Roman-style dishes, has just added three new cocktails to their robust beverage menu. Rum Runner: Plantation 3 Stars, Plantation O.F.T.D., Giffard Banane du Brésil, ChaTraMue, pineapple, mint and lime The Night Flight: Skyy Infusions Espresso vodka, Caffè Borghetti espresso liqueur, fresh nitro-infused espresso, atomized Smith & Cross rum NA Getaway: Lyre’s nonalcoholic Italian spritz, cold-pressed watermelon juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice and Fee foam



Wander into a truly unique gathering place for a pre- or-post dinner drink. Inspired by Florida’s secretive “rum-running” past, this watering hole specializes in barrel-aged cocktails and has the largest selection of rums and scotches than any other restaurant at Walt Disney World

Located in a storied rum runner tunnel under Maria & Enzo's restaurant, Enzo's Hideaway is a speakeasy that pours Prohibition-era cocktails and serves hearty Roman-style dishes. The entrees include handmade pasta, fresh fish, chicken and steaks. The signature Salumi e Formaggi platter is made to order and features a selection of imported cured meats and aged cheeses. The Tunnel Bar is known for its hospitable bartenders, swinging music and humorous graffiti.

Along with the special new cocktails listed above, guests here can also reach for the food menu brimming with satisfying options like imported meats and cheeses, rustic pasta dishes and a collection of Italian-inspired entrées.

