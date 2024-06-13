Extinct Attractions – Muppets on Location: Days of Swine & Roses

Welcome to Extinct Attractions.This week, I took a look back at an attraction starring the Muppets, though likely not the one you are thinking about.

A couple of weeks ago, Jim Henson: Idea Man debuted on Disney+. Directed by Ron Howard, the documentary featured an in-depth look at Jim Henson, the creator of all things Muppets. 2024 is the 20th anniversary of Disney buying the rights to the Muppets, so it was a fitting time to dive into the legacy of the Disney Legend.

The Muppets had a presence in the Disney Parks well before the company went ahead and purchased them, with the first attraction called Here Come the Muppets, a live stage show that opened in June of 1990 at what was then Disney-MGM Studios. But Here Comes the Muppets was always intended to serve as a placeholder until Muppet*Vision 3D made its debut. To celebrate the opening of the new attraction, Disney decided to create another live show right near Muppet*Vision 3D (that conveniently also helped them reuse the costumes from Here Come the Muppets). And with that, Muppets on Location: Days of Swine & Roses opened on September 16, 1991.

What stood out immediately in Muppets on Location is that the show utilized walkaround characters, instead of puppeteers. Given the stage restrictions (and the fact that they could reuse the costumes from the previous show), it made sense to choose this approach, but it was initially a little bit jarring to see the Muppets that we all know and love in such a gigantic form. That being said, they did look surprisingly good and the actors playing the characters really nailed their mannerisms.

To begin the show, members of the Electric Mayhem filtered onto the stage and immediately began to play their instruments as they introduced each other plus Fozzie and Gonzo, both of whom were garbed up as if they were film crew members. That dress was for good reason as we learned when Kermit emerged on an elevated camera and explained that the Muppets were out here today filming for their new movie, Days of Swine & Roses. WIth a name like that, who better to star in the movie than Miss Piggy, who emerged on stage to much aplomb, with Bean trailing behind her to make sure that her makeup was perfect.

Via Disney Parks Wiki

With the whole cast and crew ready to go, the crowd was informed that they were going to be extras in the movie. What a great idea, because I don’t know about you, but I’ve certainly always wanted to get to star in a movie with the Muppets. Well, star may be too bold of a term because I wouldn’t dare take the place of Miss Piggy, who sang a song for the crowd (and camera) and showed everyone that they couldn’t possibly compare to her magnificence.

Once she finished, the Electric Mayhem seized the chance to perform themselves, rocking out on the stage to “Greats Ball of Fire.” But as they played, the characters started filing off stage and I was very confused until I saw that there were little sets all around the area where guests could go over and meet the non-Mayhem characters from the show. I had never seen a show do that before where guests could meet the cast in the middle of the show. It was just one of the ways that Disney-MGM Studios differed from its predecessors and really helped guests live the movies.

Via Muppets Wiki

The Electric Mayhem got the chance to perform a couple more songs while guests continued to meet the other characters (or just watch the Mayhem). But after nearly ten minutes, the other Muppets meandered their way back to the stage for the finale number. I’ll be honest, by this point, I was a bit confused about how the storyline of filming a movie was working because it had kind of devolved into chaos, but would it be the Muppets if things were organized?

When it came to the finale, we got one more big dance number, with everyone in the shot regardless of whether they were a crew member or not, though Kermit came to impress with a costume change to help him match the splendor of his love, Miss Piggy. The number had a big Broadway feel to it and must have brought the crowds seeing Days of Swine & Roses in theaters to their feet (well, if it was real).

Via Muppets Wiki

Overall, the show was certainly fun and innovative though it was missing a little bit of that trademark Muppets humor. (Though, that could have just been an issue with the audio making it hard to understand.) But as a time waster and activity in a park that did not have a ton going on in its earliest days, Muppets on Location served its purpose well, giving guests a little break from the park’s chaos to experience the Muppets’ chaos.

That being said, the show actually stuck around for a good amount of time, ultimately closing on January 23, 1994 to be replaced the next year by an Ace Ventura comedy stunt show. I love the Muppets and it was so exciting to see them get so much love at the time, though I’ve now given up hope on them ever having a true parks’ presence beyond Muppet*Vision 3D again (and even then seems like it's on a shelf life). But alas, it was nice while it lasted.

Via Orlando Weekly

As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!