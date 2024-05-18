Fan vs. Fant: A “Fantasmic!” Dilemma

Fantasmic! is soon to be returning to Disneyland, while it continues to play to packed houses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While the DNA of both shows remain the same, key differences separate the shows. From massive ships to Steamboat Willie. From Aladdin soaring, tumbling free-wheeling, to a wayfinder proclaiming “I am Moana!” Both shows remain distinctly themselves, while also carrying on the thrill of being, arguably, the great innovation in nighttime theme park entertainment.

And yet, there is a war going on. It’s not usually discussed as a part of the never-ending East Coast vs. West Coast battle that plagues our nation to this day. Yet, I’d argue it’s the most essential piece in unlocking the inner workings of the American mind.

The question? Fan or Fant?

If you are a west coaster, many tend to abbreviate the nighttime show by calling it just Fan. For east coasters, Fant is what’s used when talking about what you’re going to see at Studios. Fan. Fant. Fan. Fant. (Uma. Oprah.)

Is there a correct term? For west coasters, the argument lies that “fan” and “tasmic” would be the separation, but as an east coaster, “fant” and “asmic” makes more sense.

What is the made-up work even saying? Fantasy is the root, as we are entering Mickey’s imagination. So, if that’s the case, then the “t” is included in the first part of a word separation.

Whenever I have come in contact with a user of “fan”, I usually scream in response “Who hurt you?!” before storming off. It never sounds right. I exclusively say “fant”. It’s percussive. The final “t” sound is the exclamation point from the full show title in consonant form. It’s an exquisite slang term.

Disneylanders, however, also fight back that I’m the stupid one. (Not possible, but I try to listen regardless) They tend to argue that adding the extra letter doesn’t change anything. The understanding of the show name is still there.

This keeps me up at night. You know when you learned about the Civil War in grade school and you were worried whether or not you were on the right side of history? While I went to school in Florida, I was always grateful I could claim Maine as my home and say “I’m all good!’ The problem with this instance is…we don’t know the right answer. Will they both become correct i.e.y’all being added to the dictionary? Is this like the pronunciation of the word “GIF” having so many viable options that, though we understand there technically is a correct way, no one cares?

I will die upon the “Fant” hill/mountain, but I’m curious to know…are you Team Fan or Team Fant?