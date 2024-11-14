World of Frozen Celebrates Its First Holiday Season at Hong Kong Disneyland

Arendelle is all decked out for the holidays as World of Frozen celebrates its first-ever festive season at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a complete guide to the first holiday season for World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland – which includes festive décor, all-new merchandise and so much more.
- Elsa’s ice magic has caused even more snow to fall over the kingdom of Arendelle, with the addition of sparkling Christmas garland, snow-capped trees and, of course, the adorable snowgies.
- As seen at the top of the post, Anna and Elsa will be greeting guests in their winter outfits first seen in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.
- Arendelle’s carolers will be roaming the streets to spread cheer throughout the kingdom. You’ll also find a sleigh brimming with goodies for Olaf to transport a yule bell to Arendelle Castle.
- Anna and Elsa have crafted a beautiful music box showcasing their ice-skating memories in sculpted ice at the entrance to Frozen Ever After.
- Listen closely, as you might just hear new heartwarming, seasonal melodies playing before the clock tower chimes.
- Elsa has also unleashed her Ice Magic for all who visit Friendship Fountain, the clock tower and Arendelle Castle, which can be enjoyed through the brand-new Magic AR moments on the Hong Kong Disneyland mobile app.
- A variety of festive meals and treats will be available throughout World of Frozen, including the all-new Arendelle Festive Christmas Combo at the Golden Crocus Inn.
- Northern Delights is serving up Olaf Soft Serve and Olaf Hot Chocolate, as well as an Elsa Yuzu Chocolate Cupcake, adorned with snowflake decoration.
- Celebrate the season and the first anniversary of World of Frozen with all-new themed merchandise! From a snowgie vest to a Bruni headband and a buildable Olaf plush, you can find all this and more at Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles.
- Don’t miss out on the first-ever collectible 2024 World of Frozen Commemorative Jingle Bell.
- The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels are also getting in on the spirit of the season, where the Frozen Suite at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel will offer the dazzling “Sparkle All The Way” with traditional Arendellian Christmas trimmings.
- You can also craft an Enchanted Frozen Mosaic Night Lamp or enjoy a Frozen-themed starlight picnic at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.
