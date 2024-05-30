First Look Inside Mickey & Friends Meet & Greet Coming to CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT

A new video from the Disney Parks Instagram has given us our first glimpse inside the new Mickey & Friends meet & greet area, opening within CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT on June 10th.

What’s Happening:

One of the backdrops that will be featured in the new Mickey & Friends meet & greet area has been shown off with a fun Instagram video, also featuring Mickey, Minnie and Goofy.

The backdrop itself features a stylized version of the Imagination pavilion, similar to the artwork

Cast Member previews of the experience have begun, with some sharing another look inside via TikTok.

In addition to Mickey & Friends meet & greet, CommuniCore Hall will also feature the Festival Favorites snack stand and an exhibit hall.

The neighboring CommuniCore Plaza will host the limited-time show “¡Celebración Encanto

Running several times throughout the day, “¡Celebración Encanto!” will not only invite guests to sing along with some of their favorite songs, but they’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.

After many delays, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza will finally open to guests on June 10th.

