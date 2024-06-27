Florida Residents Can Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Hotels This Fall and Holiday Season

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels this fall and holiday season at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

This offer is valid for stays: Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, 2024 and most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024.

Save Up to 30% for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25% for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – DVC

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Save Up to 20% for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save Up to 10% for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 6 to November 21, and most nights from November 24 to December 25, 2024:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Important Details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non discounted price a non-Florida resident pays for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Deluxe Suites; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows and Island Tower Rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.

Valid admission is required to enjoy theme parks and is not included in this offer. Theme park reservations may also be required based on admission type.

Planning a Trip?

