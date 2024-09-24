Tracking Tropical Storm Helene – Theme Park Area Impacts

With the approach of Tropical Storm Helene, anticipated to strengthen into a major hurricane in the coming hours, we are closely monitoring the weather and park operations in the Central Florida region, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.
9/24/2024 7:20 PM ET:
- Tropical Storm Helene is currently forecasted to strengthen to a major Hurricane (currently forecasted to become a category 3) and arrive in Florida early on Thursday.
- The forecast is calling for the arrival in what is called Florida’s Big Bend, northwest of Orlando and the Central Florida attractions.
- Though that is where landfall is expected at this time, Helene is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the entire west coast of Florida, with considerable flash and urban flooding across portions of the state.
- Orange County and Osceola County, home to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. This means that strong winds and rains are expected in the region as a result of Helene, however the brunt of the storm is further west.
- Under this warning, the forecast for Thursday in this region reads: “A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very windy. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph late in the afternoon and towards sunset. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.”
- Currently, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have both said that they are closely monitoring the weather, but all operations are as scheduled at this time. This also includes special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.
- Other parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (which is nearest the storm’s projected path at this time) and LEGOLAND Florida have not issued updates about park operations at this time.