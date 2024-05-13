Themes and Medals Revealed for Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced plans for this year’s Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024, where participants will be able to run through the new World of Frozen for the first time.

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the most magical run in town at Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024 – presented by AIA Vitality, taking place on November 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend features Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, Queen Anna and Elsa, Marvel

This year's 10K Weekend is set to be more enchanting than ever as guests will have the opportunity to run through World of Frozen for the very first time. Guests will race through the kingdom of Arendelle, taking in the stunning landscape around them, with all the citizens of Arendelle cheering them on along the way.

The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend offers a variety of races to cater to every guest's preference and their favorite Disney stories. Participants can choose from a range of race options, including the fan-favorite 10K and races geared towards families with younger children.

Guests who join the run will be able to take home a runner pack, which includes a Disney-themed running tee, sports wristband and more. Guests will also receive a medal upon completion of the race.

The individual races for this event include: Marvel Super Heroes 10K: Step into the action-packed Marvel universe as you tackle the Marvel Super Heroes 10K. Runners will use their heroic running skills while racing through the resort, with Marvel characters and thrilling surprises along the way. It’s a race fit for a Super Hero!



Pixar Pals 5K: Join Pixar friends on a fun-filled adventure through the Pixar Pals 5K, where every step will be filled with magic and excitement as lovable Pixar characters cheer runners on.

[Brand-new] Frozen Explorers 3K: Experience the enchantment of Arendelle like never before in the Frozen Explorers 3K. This family-friendly 3K will be filled with enthusiastic support from Queens Anna and Elsa, and all the citizens of Arendelle. Participants will also feel the icy magic through the first-ever Frozen-themed runner pack!

Duffy and Friends 3K: Embark on a heartwarming adventure with Duffy and Friends in the Duffy and Friends 3K. It’s bound to be an uplifting race as runners experience the magic of friendship with every step.

Mickey and Friends Kids Races: Little ones can join in on the fun too with the Kids Races, featuring Mickey and Friends. These races feature child-friendly courses and a play area with a touch of Disney magic, making it the perfect choice for families and young runners.