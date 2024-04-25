Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo”

The new daytime show, Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo, has debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel Season of Super Heroes, the new daytime show Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo has debuted in the park.
- The show takes place regularly at the Stark Expo in Tomorrowland.
- The stunt performance includes a variety of your favorite Avengers.
- Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo will run throughout the season, now through June 10th.