Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo”

The new daytime show, Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo, has debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland.

  • As a part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel Season of Super Heroes, the new daytime show Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo has debuted in the park.
  • The show takes place regularly at the Stark Expo in Tomorrowland.
  • The stunt performance includes a variety of your favorite Avengers.
  • Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo will run throughout the season, now through June 10th.

