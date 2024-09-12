Ever Wonder What is Inside the Convenience Kit On the Disney Skyliner?

The Disney Skyliner is a convenient way to get around the Walt Disney World Resort. In every gondola they have a convenience kit in case there is some kind of emergency. Do you ever wonder what's inside?

What's Happening:

The Disney Skyliner is a convenient form of transportation around the Walt Disney World resort.

Dr.tommymartin

Unfortunately, there were technical difficulties, and they were stuck for a little while.

They were told that they could open the convenience kit, so they shared with TikTok what was inside.

Once they opened the kit, they found emergency drinking water, a vomit bag, an ice pack, and a whistle, and that's all they shared before the Skyliner started moving again.

Once they got off the Skyliner, cast members gave them ice-cold water and $25 Disney gift cards for each person for the inconvenience.

The family in this video was very nice to the cast members, knowing it wasn't their fault, and this is just a reminder that cast members work very hard and kindness is always key.

You can see the video below.

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.