Iron Chef Morimoto Coming to Disney Springs for Holiday Events at Morimoto Asia

World-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is visiting Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs this holiday season for a weekend of unforgettable events filled with delectable bites and sips.

First, on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, join Chef Morimoto for a celebration of 100 years of House of Suntory fine whiskys with the Suntory 100th Anniversary Tasting.

Each evening from 5 – 6:30 PM, a limited number of guests will sample exceptional whiskys alongside delicious small bites.

Tickets are $355 plus tax and gratuity per person, and attendees must be 21+.

You can purchase your tickets now

Later in the evening on December 1 and 2, Chef Morimoto will host his highly exclusive “Momokase.”

Beginning at 7 PM, 10 lucky guests each evening will enjoy an intimate seven-course meal personally prepared by the Iron Chef himself, paired with rare bottles from House of Suntory’s signature whisky collection, including the option to upgrade to a ¼-ounce pour from one of only 200 bottles of Yamazaki 55 in the world.

This unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity starts at $2,000 per person plus tax and gratuity. Must be 21 or older.

You can purchase your tickets now

Finally on Sunday, December 3, get into the holiday spirit with 12 Beers of Christmas hosted by Chef Morimoto.

Sample 12 amazing beers paired with 12 delicious bites.

Nonalcoholic beverage options for kids make this a family-friendly event.

Choose from two different time slots and either general admission, or a booth with bottled water and a dedicated server.

Tickets start at $95 for adults and $55 for children plus tax and gratuity,

You can purchase your tickets now