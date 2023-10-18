Iron Chef Morimoto Coming to Disney Springs for Holiday Events at Morimoto Asia

World-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is visiting Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs this holiday season for a weekend of unforgettable events filled with delectable bites and sips.
- First, on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, join Chef Morimoto for a celebration of 100 years of House of Suntory fine whiskys with the Suntory 100th Anniversary Tasting.
- Each evening from 5 – 6:30 PM, a limited number of guests will sample exceptional whiskys alongside delicious small bites.
- Tickets are $355 plus tax and gratuity per person, and attendees must be 21+.
- You can purchase your tickets now.
- Later in the evening on December 1 and 2, Chef Morimoto will host his highly exclusive “Momokase.”
- Beginning at 7 PM, 10 lucky guests each evening will enjoy an intimate seven-course meal personally prepared by the Iron Chef himself, paired with rare bottles from House of Suntory’s signature whisky collection, including the option to upgrade to a ¼-ounce pour from one of only 200 bottles of Yamazaki 55 in the world.
- This unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity starts at $2,000 per person plus tax and gratuity. Must be 21 or older.
- You can purchase your tickets now.
- Finally on Sunday, December 3, get into the holiday spirit with 12 Beers of Christmas hosted by Chef Morimoto.
- Sample 12 amazing beers paired with 12 delicious bites.
- Nonalcoholic beverage options for kids make this a family-friendly event.
- Choose from two different time slots and either general admission, or a booth with bottled water and a dedicated server.
- Tickets start at $95 for adults and $55 for children plus tax and gratuity,
- You can purchase your tickets now.
