Photos: Take Home Some Tangible Memories With La Cava Del Tequila Merch At EPCOT

EPCOT fans, especially those over the legal drinking age, are sure to tell you about one of their favorite locations at the park, La Cava Del Tequila inside the park’s Mexico pavilion. Now, fans of the lounge experience can take home some tangible memories (which might be needed) thanks to a line of merchandise celebrating the fan-favorite location.

The merchandise celebrates the lounge, a must for any parkgoer partaking in a certain “around the world” tradition amongst adults. Guests can get their hands on a t-shirt, a hoodie, and a classic baseball cap that features the logo for the lounge.

The merch can be found just outside the location inside the Mexico pavilion, along with other wares and goods in the marketplace that makes up a portion of the atmosphere inside.

There's always a line at La Cava Del Tequila inside the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase. A true mark of a fan-favorite location that is a bit surprising we are only just now seeing a line of merchandise for the location.

In the lounge itself, park guests can come on in and discover the world of Tequila! With over 200 varieties to choose from, you're sure to find your new favorite drink. From classic margaritas to trying out different brands through flights, there's something for everyone at La Cava del Tequila. Whether you're a Tequila expert or just looking for a fun, authentic experience, they've got you covered. And for those who want to dive deeper, the location also offers private tastings throughout the year.

If you’d like to visit EPCOT for yourself to enjoy La Cava Del Tequila, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.