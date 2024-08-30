Make Sure You Buy These 5 Items Before Your Disney Trip

In addition to some of the larger expenses of a Disney vacation, some smaller costs can easily add up if you’re not careful. There are certain items visitors buy in a pinch that they wish they would have purchased at home before their Disney trip. This money would be much better spent getting a special Disney souvenir to remember your trip by!

Make sure you buy these 5 important things before your Disney trip so that you don’t get stuck buying them out of necessity. With some planning ahead, you can avoid these unneeded purchases!

1) Layers for the cold. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the weather patterns for the time of year you are visiting. The temperatures will fluctuate even if the weather is expected to be hot during the peak of the day, and you may find yourself in trouble during the chillier mornings and evenings if you don’t bring proper layers.

In these cases, you can end up buying something out of necessity that might not be something you really want, and prices for apparel in the theme parks tend to be quite high. We recommend bringing something like a sweatshirt you can easily tie around your waist or put in your backpack when you don’t need it. See our guides to Disneyland California weather and Disney World weather by month for everything you need to know ahead of your trip.

2) On the topic of weather, make sure to buy ponchos before your trip for rain (or water rides). We generally recommend buying ponchos instead of umbrellas as these are much easier to store when you’re not using them. There is always a chance of rain when visiting Disney World, especially during the summer months, and rain is also a possibility at Disneyland during certain times of the year.

Make sure you come prepared so that you don’t have to buy ponchos in a pinch, as you can get them at a much cheaper price ahead of time. This is one of the items we’d recommend buying through Amazon ahead of your trip.

3) Make sure to bring some basic medical supplies like bandaids and any over-the-counter medications you may need like Advil, Pepto Bismol, etc. It always pays to be ready with some medical supplies in case your child takes a tumble or you get a headache mid-day.

You don’t want to pack an excessive amount of these items, but you do want to make sure you’re prepared so that you’re not scrambling to get these things in the middle of your Disney day. When packing, take a moment to think about what you may need in this area.

4) Bring water and snacks from outside the parks to stay full and hydrated during the day. Water bottles are more expensive in the parks, so it pays to bring your own refillable bottle or buy some ahead of time as part of a grocery delivery to bring with you so that you don’t have to buy them in a pinch when you get thirsty during the day.

It’s also a smart idea to buy some snacks (like granola bars or protein bars, trail mix, etc.) ahead of time to bring with you so that you have a healthy option to fall back on if you get hungry between meals. There are so many delicious Disney snacks, but these can be filling and spoil your next meal if you’re not careful! See our best Disney snack ideas.

5) You can also find kids toys at a much cheaper price before your Disney trip. To avoid overspending in this area of your vacation, it’s a good idea to buy some items that you know your kids will gravitate towards like bubble wands, glow sticks, plush toys, etc. ahead of time at retail stores or via Amazon. Buying these souvenirs before your trip is one of the most important tips we have for parents navigating Disney with kids.

See more of the common things that people end up buying in a pinch at Disney for a full list of the items you should come prepared with.

