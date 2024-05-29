More Temporary Closures And Operational Changes Coming To Disneyland’s West Side

With all the changes currently taking place on the west side of Disneyland Park, more operational changes are coming to this region of the park, on top of the list of temporary closures that have already begun.

What’s Happening:

There’s a lot of working going on at Disneyland Park right now as there are plenty of new experiences on the horizon at the Disneyland Resort

As such, the park has shared a few updates to their normal operation that could impact guests, especially those who frequent the Happiest Place on Earth.

With work taking place on Tiana's Bayou Adventure

As a reminder, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open later this year, and Critter Country is closed to allow for further construction and transformation of the surrounding area. This also includes the transformation of The Briar Patch into Ray’s Berets, and Pooh Corner (partially) into Louis’ Critter Club. Both of these locations have already closed.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Haunted Mansion is currently closed while a new queue experience is created, along with the addition of a new retail experience near the attraction’s exit.

Due to work in the area between Tiana's Palace and the Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Railroad

The bridge connecting New Orleans Square with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. Popcorn and churro carts may be temporarily relocated during this time.

Upcoming operational changes in Critter Country: Hungry Bear Restaurant will temporarily close for kitchen refurbishments beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can enjoy similar food and beverage offerings at nearby dining locations like Stage Door Café and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. In addition, the restrooms near Hungry Bear Restaurant will be closed during this time; the nearest restrooms are located at Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Due to adjacent construction, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes Due to its location in Critter Country, the Critter Country Fruit Cart will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can find snacks at other Fruit Carts during this time.



