More Temporary Closures And Operational Changes Coming To Disneyland’s West Side

With all the changes currently taking place on the west side of Disneyland Park, more operational changes are coming to this region of the park, on top of the list of temporary closures that have already begun.
What’s Happening:
- There’s a lot of working going on at Disneyland Park right now as there are plenty of new experiences on the horizon at the Disneyland Resort.
- As such, the park has shared a few updates to their normal operation that could impact guests, especially those who frequent the Happiest Place on Earth.
- With work taking place on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as well as the neighboring Haunted Mansion attraction, much of the work is focused on this western corner of the park.
- As a reminder, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open later this year, and Critter Country is closed to allow for further construction and transformation of the surrounding area. This also includes the transformation of The Briar Patch into Ray’s Berets, and Pooh Corner (partially) into Louis’ Critter Club. Both of these locations have already closed.
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, deep into Critter Country, has already temporarily closed along with the rest of the land.
- Haunted Mansion is currently closed while a new queue experience is created, along with the addition of a new retail experience near the attraction’s exit.
Due to work in the area between Tiana’s Palace and the Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Railroad station in New Orleans Square is unavailable for boarding and unloading, though the train will continue to operate. Guests who require an accessible entrance to the attraction can use stations in Mickey’s Toontown and Tomorrowland.
- Upcoming operational changes In New Orleans Square:
- The bridge connecting New Orleans Square with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. After that, guests can access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge via the Frontierland entrance.
- Popcorn and churro carts may be temporarily relocated during this time.
- Upcoming operational changes in Critter Country:
- Hungry Bear Restaurant will temporarily close for kitchen refurbishments beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can enjoy similar food and beverage offerings at nearby dining locations like Stage Door Café and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.
- In addition, the restrooms near Hungry Bear Restaurant will be closed during this time; the nearest restrooms are located at Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Due to adjacent construction, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024.
- Due to its location in Critter Country, the Critter Country Fruit Cart will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can find snacks at other Fruit Carts during this time.
