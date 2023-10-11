New Limited Edition Disney100 Collectible Key Available October 16th at Disneyland Paris

There's a brand new limited edition Disney100 collectible key that will be released on Monday, October 16 at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate 100 years of magic and wonder! The Disney100 collectible Key will be released on Monday, October 16.
  • This is a limited edition key and costs 29€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net/ Friday, October 13 at 6 PM.
  • Last chance tickets on Saturday, October 14 at 6 PM.
  • The sale will take place at World of Disney – Disney Village – starting 8:30 AM on October 16 with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

