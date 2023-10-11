New Limited Edition Disney100 Collectible Key Available October 16th at Disneyland Paris

There's a brand new limited edition Disney100 collectible key that will be released on Monday, October 16 at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate 100 years of magic and wonder! The Disney100 collectible Key will be released on Monday, October 16.

This is a limited edition key and costs 29€.

Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net/

Last chance tickets on Saturday, October 14 at 6 PM.

The sale will take place at World of Disney – Disney Village – starting 8:30 AM on October 16 with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.

Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.