Photos: New Patriotic Collection of Walt Disney World Apparel and Accessories Available Now

Summer is practically here and that means both Memorial Day and July 4th are right around the corner. Luckily, Walt Disney World has a new line of merchandise that is perfect for both occasions.
- This new collection of patriotic merchandise is perfect for enjoying the Disney Parks this summer.
- We spotted this new collection in the Creations Shop at EPCOT.
- The new collection features Men’s, Women’s and Children’s T-shirts, all featuring Mickey sporting a star-spangled look.
- And for those looking to accessorize, a brand new Mickey ear headband is also available.
- Interestingly though, this new headband comes from Loungefly.
- Of course, Loungefly also has a patriotic new backpack available as well.
- This new bag features a pattern of Mickey sporting that same red, white and blue outfit.
- Again, we spotted this new collection while exploring EPCOT, but these new Loungefly items can also be found online at the Disney Store.
- You can order the new Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Loungefly Ear Headband now for $49.99.
- And order the Mickey Mouse Americana Loungefly Mini Backpack now for $79.