Nick From “Zootopia” Makes a Floral Appearance at the Entrance of Shanghai Disneyland

At Shanghai Disneyland, Nick is making a special floral appearance at the entrance to the park. Shanghai Disney Resort shared these photos on their Instagram page.
What’s Happening:
- Get your cameras ready once you enter Shanghai Disneyland for the perfect photo opportunity.
- Zootopia fans will recognize this floral display of Nick as you enter the park.
- Shanghai Disneyland posted on their Instagram page saying, “Did you know Nick is making a special “floral” appearance at the entrance to Shanghai Disneyland. With his cool sunglasses and pawpsicle, Nick is sure to add a little extra magic to your visit this summer! The adorable floral is full of creative horticultural details and is a perfect photo spot to capture your first steps into the park!”
