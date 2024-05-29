Nick From “Zootopia” Makes a Floral Appearance at the Entrance of Shanghai Disneyland

At Shanghai Disneyland, Nick is making a special floral appearance at the entrance to the park. Shanghai Disney Resort shared these photos on their Instagram page.

What’s Happening:

Get your cameras ready once you enter Shanghai Disneyland for the perfect photo opportunity.

Zootopia fans will recognize this floral display of Nick as you enter the park.

Shanghai Disneyland posted on their Instagram

