Oceans of Hope Helps Cast Members Catch Waves at Typhoon Lagoon

I was recently invited out to witness cast members having the opportunity to experience the joy of surfing at Typhoon Lagoon in a special event hosted by the Oceans of Hope Foundation. The event provided a safe and supportive environment for cast members with physical and mental disabilities and their families to get a chance to surf in one of the largest wave pools in the world.

Oceans of Hope is a non-profit organization that empowers disabled individuals through adaptive surfing. The organization works to provide ocean and water sports without boundaries and support to people of all abilities.

The event was a huge success, giving individuals the opportunity to catch a few waves as well as enjoy the beautiful Florida sunset while having fun with friends and family. Cast members were able to experience the thrill of surfing and the support and encouragement of their fellow cast. They also learned about perseverance and never giving up on their dreams.

I was lucky enough to spend a few moments with Walt Disney World cast member and founder of Oceans of Hope Foundation, Danny Paltjon. All I can say is he was so inspirational to talk to. Paltjon shared his positive outlook on life and how he approaches each day and it was a lesson to be learned!

One of the participants, Channing Swears, who was born with a hearing impairment, was the first person out there to surf. When I had a chance to speak with him and his mother, Rachel K. Swears (General Manager of Disney Water parks and Mini-Golf), he talked about how he hoped that this event would give others motivation to try other new things and how he hopes this event will continue.

The event was a reminder that anything is possible with the right support. It also showed the importance of inclusion and creating opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in mainstream activities.

For more information on this great foundation and all the work they do here in Florida be sure to visit Oceans of Hope Foundation.